$0.12 EPS Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,076 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426,585 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,020 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

