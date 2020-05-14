$0.13 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

