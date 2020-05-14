$0.18 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 1,265 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $28,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $960,889. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,855. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

