$0.19 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.07. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 232,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYCB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 540,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

