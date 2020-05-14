$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TPH opened at $10.73 on Thursday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

