-$0.37 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 211,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.64%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

