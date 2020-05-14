$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Smart Global reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 149,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $598.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

