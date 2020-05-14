0xcert 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,851.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $427,498.16 and $3,851.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.03404330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001831 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 489,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

