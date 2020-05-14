-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is ($1.92). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($2.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.77) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,482,773 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 174,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 373.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.20. 935,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

