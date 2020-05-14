-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is ($1.92). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($2.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.77) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,482,773 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 174,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 373.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.20. 935,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply