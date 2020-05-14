$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply