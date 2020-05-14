$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.