$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Shares of PII opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,797,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

