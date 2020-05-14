$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

Shares of IFF opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

