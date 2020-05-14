10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, Sells 1,450,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management I, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 948,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

