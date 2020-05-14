$11.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $11.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.08 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $47.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $48.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $50.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $498.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

