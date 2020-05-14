11,003 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,003 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $95.86. 879,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,588. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

