12,660 Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

