$16.90 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $16.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.84 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $68.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 billion to $69.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $109.34 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $89,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.