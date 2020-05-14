$17.72 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to report $17.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.12 billion and the lowest is $17.21 billion. IBM reported sales of $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $72.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $76.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBM by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 708,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of IBM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in IBM by 598.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after buying an additional 411,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $115.73 on Thursday. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

