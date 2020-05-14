$195.35 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $195.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $222.10 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $91.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $789.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.50 million to $894.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $779.85 million, with estimates ranging from $642.20 million to $904.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of VCTR opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $977.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,477,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Victory Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

