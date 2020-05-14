1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 108,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,269. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,883,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

