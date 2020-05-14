1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. 1life Healthcare updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 2,569,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,070. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.