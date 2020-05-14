1World Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,690.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. 1World has a market cap of $1.67 million and $6,690.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

