$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

