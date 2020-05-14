$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $314.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.02 and its 200-day moving average is $302.37. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

