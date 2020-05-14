$3.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. H & R Block posted earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.