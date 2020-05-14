3,929 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

