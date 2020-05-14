3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of DDD opened at $6.97 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $842.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

