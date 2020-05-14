3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of 3M worth $851,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.42. 3,981,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.