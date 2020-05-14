$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to report sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,091,000 after buying an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $96,828,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $177.54 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

