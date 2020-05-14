$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $26.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $57.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $790.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.27. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

