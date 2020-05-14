41,337 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

