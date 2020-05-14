$42.59 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $42.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.07 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $491.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.99 million to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

