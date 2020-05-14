44,165 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 595,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

