47,254 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 8,848,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,987. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

