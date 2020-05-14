4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 4imprint Group to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,985.17 ($39.27).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of LON:FOUR traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,938 ($25.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a market capitalization of $560.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,782.32. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($14.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.