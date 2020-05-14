$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.83 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

