$603.00 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $603.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.36 million and the highest is $612.11 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $577.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

AVB stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average is $197.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

