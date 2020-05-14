$62.93 Million in Sales Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $62.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $65.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $248.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.40 million to $252.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $371.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 311,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after buying an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,131,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

