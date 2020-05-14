$644.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $644.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.40 million and the lowest is $534.90 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $654.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $296.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $312.90.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

