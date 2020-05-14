$67.59 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $67.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $477.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $709.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.30 million to $938.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $908.70 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.