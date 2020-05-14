$674.15 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $674.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.38 million. Illumina posted sales of $838.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 22,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $323.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.46. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

