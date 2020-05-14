$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $30.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

