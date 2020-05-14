$736.34 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $736.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.91 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,520,824 shares of company stock valued at $574,667,661 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.