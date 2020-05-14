74,321 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 2,128,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

