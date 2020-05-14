$768.66 Million in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce $768.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.97 million and the lowest is $700.20 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

