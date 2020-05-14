$8.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.12 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $320.46 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.96 and its 200 day moving average is $345.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

