88,328 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Wayfair makes up 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Wayfair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,295 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,455 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock traded down $10.64 on Thursday, hitting $172.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

