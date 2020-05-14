89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 24,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,590. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

