A George Battle Sells 5,625 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FICO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

