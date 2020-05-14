Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,173,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.